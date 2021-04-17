Business Intel: Comic book shop opens in Roanoke

A new comic book shop opened this month in Roanoke.

J.D. Sutphin, whose company Big Lick Entertainment produces Big Lick Comic Con, opened Big Lick Comics along with his brother.

“My brother and I are huge comic book fans,” Sutphin said. “We've loved them as long as I can remember — the characters, the stories, the art, the creativity."

Sutphin said since he first brought comic con to Roanoke in 2017, he’s been blown away by the response from the public and the community of people brought together by their love of comics.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant there were fewer opportunities for that community to gather in the last year, though Big Lick Comic Con did occur in the fall, with restrictions in place.

“I just kept thinking to myself, what if we could build something where the feeling of our comic con was open five days a week?" Sutphin said.

Big Lick Comics is not just a store, he said, but offers an immersive experience. Easter eggs, like a trail of ants that leads to a statue of Ant-Man, can be found throughout the store. The 6,000-square-foot space is divided into different sections, with names that refer to the comic book universe, like the Halls of All Knowing.