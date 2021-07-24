Business Intel: Comic shop finds new home ahead of bridge replacement

A comic shop that plans to relocate ahead of the Wasena Bridge replacement has found its new home.
B&D Comics, known for its unique log building and outdoor sign with clever messages, will eventually move to Brambleton Avenue. Owner Terry Baucom said she can stay in her current location until April but anticipates moving sometime before then.
“We have been in search of a new place for the past two years because the city was very gracious in letting us know way ahead of time that this was going to be done,” Baucom said.
After looking at many properties that weren’t quite right, Baucom found a former beauty salon on Brambleton Avenue, beside Deb’s Frozen Lemonade, that met her needs. The building is a bit bigger than her current location, adding about 800 square feet, requires only minimal renovations and is still located within city limits.
“It’s a perfect building for us,” Baucom said. “I hate losing the log cabin because it was so easy to spot and that was a little hook in our advertising and stuff, but this is a really nice building.”
The city helped facilitate Baucom’s move, buying her Elm Avenue property and providing a relocation allowance, which together amounted to $275,000, according to a city spokesperson. The comic book shop purchased its Brambleton Avenue property for $310,000, according to real estate records.
B&D Comics has been at its current location since 1992 and Baucom said she is sad to leave it behind, but it would have been difficult to access the business during the bridge replacement, which is scheduled to begin in 2022.
“I have had droves of customers offer their services free of charge to help me move, which is wonderful because that’s what we did last time. My customers helped me move to the log cabin location,” Baucom said. “I’m going to take a lot of them up on it.”
Baucom said customers are glad the store isn’t moving too far away from its current location. She said they can expect the same service B&D Comics has provided for 40 years.
“I’m going to be there until I’m no longer on this Earth. I’m not planning on retiring, I’m not planning on closing up,” Baucom said. “This was just a minor setback that we have decided to embrace and take it as a positive thing and just move onto the next phase of our existence.”
B&D Comics will be at 2937 Brambleton Ave. S.W. No firm timeline has been set for the move.