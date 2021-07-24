Business Intel: Comic shop finds new home ahead of bridge replacement

B&D Comics has been at its current location since 1992 and Baucom said she is sad to leave it behind, but it would have been difficult to access the business during the bridge replacement, which is scheduled to begin in 2022.

“I have had droves of customers offer their services free of charge to help me move, which is wonderful because that’s what we did last time. My customers helped me move to the log cabin location,” Baucom said. “I’m going to take a lot of them up on it.”

Baucom said customers are glad the store isn’t moving too far away from its current location. She said they can expect the same service B&D Comics has provided for 40 years.

“I’m going to be there until I’m no longer on this Earth. I’m not planning on retiring, I’m not planning on closing up,” Baucom said. “This was just a minor setback that we have decided to embrace and take it as a positive thing and just move onto the next phase of our existence.”

B&D Comics will be at 2937 Brambleton Ave. S.W. No firm timeline has been set for the move.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.