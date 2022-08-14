Business Intel: Cook Out

Cook Out, an eatery known for its expansive menu and list of 40 milkshake options, has snapped up a second property in Roanoke.

The Greensboro-based company acquired a half-acre site situated at 2809 Franklin Road next door to McDonald’s.

The property, which sold for $590,000, was previously home to a Long John Silver’s but has been vacant for several years now.

The restaurant chain’s plans for the spot weren’t immediately announced.

Messages sent to its corporate headquarters drew no response, and no building permits or site plans had been submitted to the city yet.

The sale, which closed on June 29, was announced by real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer, which represented the seller in the agreement.

This would be Cook Out’s second location in Roanoke. It built its first restaurant in the city on Hershberger Road in 2012 amid a major push to expand its footprint beyond North Carolina.

Cook Out locations popped up in Rocky Mount, Blacksburg and Fairlawn during that same period.

The family-owned chain now operates more than 200 restaurants in 10 states, according to its website.

Walmart store has grand reopening

A refreshed look, new digital displays and expanded product lines are greeting shoppers at Walmart‘s neighborhood market on Plantation Road.

The store, first built in 2014, marked a grand reopening at the end of July after a major remodel. The work unveiled included fresh paint and fixtures, an updated customer service desk and additional self-checkout lanes.

Digital screens were added to the supermarket’s customer service and deli departments to boost customer convenience, according to details shared by Walmart. New aisle signage also allows for easier navigation including for those who use the store’s app.

The updates were designed to help customers save time on their shopping trips, and dovetail with steps the company has taken to protect people in their stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have made improvements and updates to several departments in our store giving it an overall refresh while still offering our popular Pickup and Delivery services to help customers save time and money,” said Brian Southall, store manager.

The work also paved the way for expanded product lines in multiple departments. Produce, bakery, pet supplies, over-the-counter pharmacy goods and beer/wine were all among the areas that saw additions.

The remodel was part of a $54.7 million plan by Walmart to update 12 of its Virginia locations this year.

The grand reopening festivities included the presentation of more than $5,000 in charitable donations that benefited the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Samaritan Inn and Blue Ridge Literacy.

The revamped Walmart, located at 4950 Plantation Road near the intersection with Hollins Road, is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.