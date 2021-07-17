Business Intel: Crab Du Jour seafood restaurant to open at Valley View

A new Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant is set to open this summer near Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

Crab Du Jour, which is known for its fresh seafood boils, is expected to open in the former O’Charley’s space by early August, said Jeffrey Schroth, national general manager for the restaurant chain.

He said Crab Du Jour prepares a variety of seafood — shrimp, clams, mussels, crab, scallops, lobster — in boil bags that also include corn and potatoes. Customers choose a seasoning or sauce and spice level. The food arrives in the bag at the table, still steaming.

“When you open it up, it’s like, bam, it just hits your face,” Schroth said.

But the restaurant also has options for those who aren’t big seafood fans, such as wings and chicken tenders.

Crab Du Jour was started in 2019 and opened a location in Lynchburg that year. By early August, Crab Du Jour will have more than 75 restaurants in operation, and that number is expected to climb to 200 by the end of 2022, Schroth said.

“We’re really excited to bring this style of food from the South to everybody else, where you don’t have to drive 1,000 miles to get to the bayou to try this great food,” he said.