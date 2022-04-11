Business Intel: Crossroads Hobbies and Crafts

Ronnie Black got one question more than any other when he announced his plans to retire: What’s going to happen to the pig?

Black’s shop, Crossroads Hobbies and Crafts of Salem, had been a mecca for model builders, RC car racers and do-it-yourselfers for 59 years, started by his father and carried on by Black.

The store was also home to a beloved community tradition — a rotund, concrete pig that is part eccentric mascot and part public message board.

“It’s not the first time the pig has made more news than I have,” chuckled Black. “... I got quite a few calls, they’re worried about the pig, what about the pig.”

“The pig is safe for right now,” he assured people. “It ain’t going anywhere.”

Crossroads Hobbies and Crafts got its start in 1963 at Crossroads Mall in Roanoke before migrating to a bigger space on Salem’s busy West Main Street corridor in 1988.

“We’ve been making a go of it ever since,” said Black, who took the helm when his father retired in the 1980s.

Black, now 68, said his own approaching retirement came with a mixed bag of emotions.

“I’ve been doing this for so long that I’m sure I’m going to miss it,” he said. “I’m going to miss the people more than anything and the friends I’ve made over all these years … They have supported me wholeheartedly. They’re how I made a go of it.”

Congratulatory calls have come in from West Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina as news of Black’s retirement spread among the region’s hobbyists.

Clubs used to gather to race cars around a track set up in the rear of the store. Customers have brought in their children and grandchildren to bond over train sets or remote control airplanes.

The store stocked everything from models to art supplies to 1,000-piece puzzles. The shelves were increasingly bare though as the shop approached its last day, which arrived April 2, and sold off its inventory.

The changing retail environment over the decades, including the rise of online competitors, was a factor in the decision to retire, but just one, smaller piece of it, Black said.

“It just got to be time,” he said.

The future of the shop’s building, which spans a total of about 7,200 square feet, remains open-ended. Black said he’d be willing to either lease or sell it. He’d love to see another hobby shop in the storefront, which covers an estimated 2,700 square feet, but is willing to consider all proposals.

The store cat — affectionately nicknamed Punk after he showed up as a stray more than a decade ago and adopted the place — was set to go with Black after the shop’s last day.

Black also plans to keep caring for the popular pig statue that has stood in his parking lot since 2010.

The tradition of the pig first began with a barbecue joint two doors down, Henry’s Memphis BBQ, which encouraged community members to paint their pig mascot with patterns and messages.

When the restaurant closed, people clamored to keep the fun oddity going. Signs popped up that begged: Bring Back The Pig.

Black agreed to carry it on. The Crossroads Hobbies pig has been splashed with thousands of coats of paint since then, and heralded everything from birthday greetings to community event announcements.

The pig will keep its post as long as Black remains the owner of the property, he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.