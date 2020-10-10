Business Intel: Crystal Spring Grocery Co. prepares for late October opening

A specialty grocery store and lunch spot replacing Tinnell’s Finer Foods plans to open in late October.
Crystal Spring Grocery Co. will offer made-to-order lunches, grab-and-go items and prepared meals. It will also carry wine and beer and a number of specialty items like coffee, syrups and hot sauces, primarily from small businesses, many of them local, said general manager Devon Steiner.
Crystal Spring Grocery Co. will also offer catering, she said, kicking off that side of the business with Thanksgiving meals.
“It’s a little bit of a French bistro kind of feel in here,” Steiner said. “We definitely want it to be a space where you can come and grab lunch, meet a friend, have coffee or have a glass of wine, get some snacks if you’d like, get a sandwich, just very versatile in what you could do here.”
Crystal Spring Grocery Co. will not offer dine-in seating when it first opens because of COVID-19, Steiner said. Eventually though, it will be able to seat 30 to 40 inside.
Diners can expect to see soups, salads and sandwiches on the made-to-order lunch menu. Local and seasonal ingredients will be utilized often. Grab-and-go options might include snacks, salads and chicken salad.
Fans of Tinnell’s will see some familiar items, like pimento cheese, made with slightly different recipes, Steiner said.
“We’re trying to preserve a little bit of that Tinnell’s history,” she said. “People really loved their pimento cheese, their cheese slaw, the ham biscuits — those are like main staples that everyone talks about with Tinnell’s.”
Sandwiches will be wrapped in deli paper that also pays tribute to Tinnell’s history, as the design is inspired by old wallpaper uncovered during renovations, Steiner said.
A lot of time has been invested in curating the specialty products the store will carry, Steiner said. Crystal Spring Grocery Co. has been highlighting some of them on social media, giving customers a sneak peek of what the shop will offer.
Crystal Spring Grocery Co. is at 2205 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. The store will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The made-to-order kitchen will be closed on Sundays.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.