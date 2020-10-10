Business Intel: Crystal Spring Grocery Co. prepares for late October opening

A specialty grocery store and lunch spot replacing Tinnell’s Finer Foods plans to open in late October.

Crystal Spring Grocery Co. will offer made-to-order lunches, grab-and-go items and prepared meals. It will also carry wine and beer and a number of specialty items like coffee, syrups and hot sauces, primarily from small businesses, many of them local, said general manager Devon Steiner.

Crystal Spring Grocery Co. will also offer catering, she said, kicking off that side of the business with Thanksgiving meals.

“It’s a little bit of a French bistro kind of feel in here,” Steiner said. “We definitely want it to be a space where you can come and grab lunch, meet a friend, have coffee or have a glass of wine, get some snacks if you’d like, get a sandwich, just very versatile in what you could do here.”

Crystal Spring Grocery Co. will not offer dine-in seating when it first opens because of COVID-19, Steiner said. Eventually though, it will be able to seat 30 to 40 inside.