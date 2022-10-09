Business Intel: Delicias Boricuas

When Delicias Boricuas opened its doors, owner Karyna Nevarez didn’t know what to expect. The restaurant’s menu of authentic, homemade Puerto Rican cuisine was a first for the region.

Nevarez, whose family moved to the Roanoke Valley about 12 years ago, wasn’t sure how big a response it would get. Settling down into a chair after a busy weekday lunch rush, she said she now has her answer.

“We’ve been selling out,” she said. “It’s been very eye-opening because we didn’t know the need was so big. The welcome has been completely overwhelming. And we’re glad for it. We’re delighted that people, not only Puerto Ricans but people from every single culture, have been enjoying it.”

Delicias Boricuas, which took over the 2,200-square-foot kitchen in Crafteria previously occupied by Tacorritos, is the first brick-and-mortar restaurant for the Nevarez family but follows a catering operation that they had been running for the past seven years.

The restaurant offers a standing menu of favorites such as alcapurrias — fried fritters stuffed with meat and cooked in a dough created with green plantains and root vegetables — and tripletas, a traditional Puerto Rican sandwich made with steak, pork and chicken.

It also posts an ever-changing list of specials, currently every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, that allows the small kitchen to work in a rotating menu of new dishes.

Nevarez said they wanted to be able to introduce people to the full range of food from the island.

“We want to offer many, many plates from our culture,” she said. “We want people to be able to get the authentic flavors of Puerto Rico. Everything the way it’s supposed to taste, and the way it’s supposed to be made. We do everything from scratch.”

Nevarez and her husband, Carlos, who mans the kitchen with her, travel as far as D.C. and Florida to gather the ingredients for their dishes.

Some menu items take days to prepare. But Nevarez said they wanted to ensure that the downtown Roanoke restaurant, which opened in late August, was doing everything the right way.

Even the name of the eatery was designed to introduce people to a little-known part of their culture’s history.

“I wanted people to know, first of all, that they were going to eat something delicious. So that was the delicias,” Nevarez said of the name. “But I also wanted people to learn a little bit about the boricuas. Boricua is just another name for people born and raised in Puerto Rico. Because the native name for the island is Borinquén. That was our Indian name [from the island’s native Taíno population]. A lot of people don’t know that.”

“We wanted to be able to teach that to people,” she said. “We want people to ask about it.”

Delicias Boricuas can be found at 16 Church Ave. SW in downtown Roanoke. The restaurant is currently open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

The Nevarez family plans to add weekend hours when its catering company’s commitments wind down at the end of the year.