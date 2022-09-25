 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Intel: Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

Downtown Roanoke’s outdoor drinks pilot came to an earlier-than-expected end this month amid revised guidance from regulators.

The designated outdoor refreshment zone — which was governed by an ABC license held by the nonprofit Downtown Roanoke Inc. — allowed people to order beers and cocktails from downtown destinations and tote them outside while strolling and shopping in an outlined area around the market square.

The zone was offered on weekends and initially launched as a seven-week, summertime pilot before being extended into September based on positive feedback.

But, Downtown Roanoke Inc. had to swiftly end the program, effective Sept. 7, after ABC advised that it had reexamined the rules and concluded the local group couldn’t hold both an outdoor refreshment zone license and a special events license, which is used for other programs throughout the year, while also working directly with wholesale distributors.

With a slate of special events already on the horizon, Downtown Roanoke Inc. said it decided to end the outdoor refreshment zone immediately. The zone was already set to end Sept. 25 as the one-year license would be drawing to a close.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. still hopes to revive the initiative, and said it will be working with ABC to try and find a way forward.

