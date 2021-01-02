Business Intel: Developers plan to refresh Fountain Square building

A group of developers plans to refresh the Fountain Square building in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.

Bobby Mountcastle, Jim Cherney and Mike Corswandt teamed up on the project, purchasing the building in November. The three-story office building at 1315 Second St. S.W. comes in at more than 27,000 square feet.

“It’s a fixture of the Old Southwest community. It’s a pretty rare find in that area, meaning a large, purpose-built office space,” Mountcastle said. “We just really saw an opportunity there to breathe new life into that building and continue to strengthen that corridor between downtown and everything going on with Carilion.”

Cherney said he believed reinvesting in the building would benefit the neighborhood, increasing community commerce and adding value to the surrounding properties. Mountcastle said it could also bring new jobs to the area.

Though the developers plan to take some steps to modernize the exterior of the building, Mountcastle said, the most significant changes will be made to the lobby. He said the goal is to freshen up the space and make it attractive not only to the people who work in the building but also the clients and customers they serve.