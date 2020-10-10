Business Intel: Discount Tire headed to former Ragazzi's location

The former Ragazzi’s site in Roanoke County is expected to become a Discount Tire store.

The property sold in September for $1.16 million to 3843 Electric Road LLC, according to the county's online GIS records. It had been vacant since the Italian restaurant closed in October 2017 after more than 25 years in business.

Discount Tire submitted site plans for its building to Roanoke County. A spokesperson for Discount Tire indicated the Arizona-based company is leasing the site and intends to build a store slated to open in September of 2021.

Discount Tire has more than 1,000 stores in 35 states, making it the country’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer, according to its website. The company has several locations in the Richmond area and one in Waynesboro.

