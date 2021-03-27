Business Intel: Distillery opens tasting room in New River Valley

A new distillery has opened a tasting room in Fairlawn.

J.H. Bards Spirit Co. was launched by Blacksburg natives Jason Hardy and Jayson Hudson — that’s where the "J.H." part of the business’ name comes from. Bards refers to a whiskey club they founded called the Bourbon and Rye Drinking Society.

While J.H. Bards Spirit Co. makes spirits, Hardy said their goal is also “to raise folks' spirits” when they visit the tasting room.

Hardy has spent his career working in the banking industry and Hudson as a bar manager and mixologist. Neither has experience with distilling, so they are working with a master distiller in Southwest Virginia. The liquor is produced off site but bottled, labeled and sold out of their facility in Fairlawn.

“We know whiskey and we know what we were looking for it to taste like, so when we partnered up with our contract distiller, he’s able to create a product for us that is exactly what we were looking for,” Hudson said.

J.H. Bards Spirit Co. currently offers a vodka and four whiskeys: a bourbon, a rye, a maple-infused bourbon and an American single malt. A number of cocktails with house-made syrups featuring local and natural ingredients are also available.