Business Intel: Dogtown Roadhouse

There’s a new group leading the pack at Floyd County saloon Dogtown Roadhouse.

The restaurant, a blend of pizzeria, music venue and community gathering spot, is under new ownership with a team intent on continuing its legacy.

“Dogtown is a place that we’ve frequented for a long time,” said co-owner Elizabeth Retting, who bought the more than 6,000-square-foot restaurant in May alongside friends Alee Epperly and Chad Hull.

“We all just love the place,” she said. “It’s a gathering place in Floyd, it’s a staple, all the regulars know each other.”

The group’s connections to Dogtown run deep. In addition to being regulars at concerts and trivia nights, the destination in the heart of Floyd is where Retting and her husband had their first date.

Epperly’s family has ties to the brickyard that made the original materials for the restaurant’s circa-1939 building.

The historic space was a sewing factory for decades before being revamped in more recent years for dining and retail uses. Dogtown opened in 2010, joining with the Sun Music Hall, a stage and dance floor that launched in 2002 and continues to serve as a live music venue in the restaurant.

The sale of Dogtown came about after the new owners learned that couple Anga Miller and Ed Erwin were open to selling the business if a good fit could be found. In addition to being regulars, Retting, Epperly and Hull all have a prior background working in the restaurant and bar industry.

The new team kept on all of the restaurant’s staff. Dogtown currently employs about 25 people, and is looking to hire more. Interested applicants can reach out by visiting www.dogtownroadhouse.com/jobs.

The restaurant continues to serve up its signature menu of wood-fired pizzas. Over time, it hopes to start rolling out seasonal specials showcasing locally grown ingredients.

There are also plans to expand its music scene. Bringing in more types of acts and possibly some nationally known musicians are among the goals, Retting said, although it will likely be next year before that starts as most of its 2022 calendar is already spoken for.

“Growing the music is a big thing on our To Do list,” Retting said. “We hope to bring in something for everybody.”

On the whole, she added, no major shake-ups are planned. “Dogtown is a staple, and it’s working. We’re not going to change too much.”

One new feature the team introduced this summer is a pop-up snack bar along a previously unused downstairs patio space that borders Floyd’s Warren G. Lineberry Park and its amphitheater.

The bar offers drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, snacks and a limited food menu. It’s an ideal place to take a break during an event or for parents to find a seat while still being able to watch their kids in the park, Retting said.

The pop-up dates are announced on Dogtown’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Updates about shows, trivia nights and other events are also shared there.

Dogtown Roadhouse, located at 302 S. Locust St. in Floyd, is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays to Thursdays; noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.