Business Intel: Dogwood Restaurant plans major expansion

The Dogwood Restaurant in Vinton is expanding, roughly doubling its indoor space and adding a patio.

Keith Poff said he’d been thinking for a few years about using the vacant storefront next door to the restaurant. When Jamie McCarthy came on as a partner last year and the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of outdoor dining, the timing was finally right.

The new interior space will allow for additional seating, probably about 40 people, and will feature accessible bathrooms, a walk-in cooler and a bar serving beer and wine, the co-owners said.

McCarthy said they hope to serve local brews.

Despite the addition of alcohol to its offerings, McCarthy said the Dogwood Restaurant will remain “totally family-oriented.”

Poff said the outdoor space, which will seat between 35 and 40 people, is somewhat inspired by the region’s breweries. It will be pet-friendly and have a fireplace, and part of it will be covered. The restaurant owners are leasing the outdoor space, beside the building, from the town of Vinton.

The additional patrons will be served from the existing Dogwood kitchen. The menu will be largely unchanged, Poff said, save for the addition of some appetizers.