Business Intel: Downtown Roanoke Ambassadors

Decked out in cheerful, bright blue shirts, a new team is hitting the streets of downtown Roanoke with just one question in mind — how can we help?

The eight-member crew of downtown ambassadors, a project of nonprofit Downtown Roanoke, Inc., started work in mid-September with a mission to spruce up downtown’s sidewalks, greet visitors, build relationships with business owners and help out where needed.

The easy-to-spot ambassadors are intended to send a highly visible message that assistance is at the ready for all downtown stakeholders.

“We're really looking for the program to kind of elevate and expand on services that are already present in downtown, and just elevate people’s experience,” said Jaime Clark, spokeswoman for Downtown Roanoke, Inc. “Having a downtown that's clean, safe and welcoming is the cornerstone of a great city. We want to make sure that we're always working to put our best foot forward.”

The ambassadors, a mix of full- and part-time staffers, are employed by Block By Block, a vendor that works with over 120 downtowns and municipal systems around the country.

The Star City entered into a two-year contract, managed by Downtown Roanoke, Inc., with the firm. Funding was amassed from DRI’s foundation, city hall contributions, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and donations from downtown stakeholders.

The team’s mission falls into three categories:

Cleaning services including litter pickup, weeding, graffiti removal and power washing

Hospitality services including greeting visitors, answering questions, providing directions and offering recommendations

Outreach services including building connections with businesses, relaying issues to public works or other relevant agencies and forging relationships with the unhoused or other populations in need of aid

In addition to being present around the district, ambassadors also have a phone line where requests can be made during their working hours: (540) 553-6638.

The ambassadors, who will work year-round, are set to be on-duty from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays to Saturdays. That schedule might be refined over time as needed.

In its first week, the team cleared away 16 bags of litter, removed 55 graffiti/stickers/handbills, spent 11 hours working power washers and street vacuums, and made 58 hospitality assists among other stats that DRI will be collecting and reporting.