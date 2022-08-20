 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business Intel: Downtown Roanoke's outdoor refreshment pilot extended

  • 0

Downtown Roanoke’s sip-and-shop pilot was a success, organizers announced, earning it a two-month extension so visitors can continue to stroll with their drinks.

The outdoor refreshment zone, which was first launched in June, allows folks to get beers or cocktails from downtown bars and enjoy them outside while exploring the market square area.

The zone is offered on weekends with hours that run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Drinks must be poured in clearly marked cups, and can’t leave the zone’s designated boundaries around the market square.

The beverages can be taken into stores that allow them (just check for signs on a shop’s door) to let visitors sip while taking in all that the downtown district offers.

People are also reading…

The portable drinks program was launched this summer as a fun and novel method of encouraging people to explore downtown.

It was organized under a Virginia ABC license granted to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The initial pilot was set to end in July but organizers announced that was being extended through the weekend of Sept. 25 due to the idea’s success.

“The feedback that we’ve heard has been good,” said Jaime Clark, of Downtown Roanoke Inc., adding getting more people milling about downtown helps both the bars and retailers.

“We always like to get people down here and walking around, seeing all the great businesses and the great shopping options that we have,” she said. “This is just a way to get people to come down and explore a little bit.”

No stats were tracked as to how many customers availed themselves of the zone but the comments heard were positive and no problems were reported, Clark added.

The ABC license will be expiring shortly after September but Downtown Roanoke Inc. is exploring options to renew it.

Fifteen bars and restaurants are currently taking part in the program. More information about the zone and how it works can be found online at www.downtownroanoke.org/post/dora-explained.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: Cook Out

Business Intel: Cook Out

Cook Out, an eatery known for its expansive menu and list of 40 milkshake options, has snapped up a second property in Roanoke.

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert