Business Intel: Due South BBQ to add Roanoke location

Due South BBQ, the Christiansburg restaurant known for its pit-cooked meats, is adding a Roanoke location.

Owner Marie March said after about 14 years in business, the restaurant’s processes are streamlined and it should be pretty easy to replicate the experience at another location.

March chose Roanoke because it’s a bigger market, not too far away from where she and her husband live in Floyd County. Plus, she felt there was a need for high quality barbecue in the city.

“COVID is starting to loosen up, people are coming out, they’re ready to go back to work, they’re ready to eat out,” March said. “We’re doing a really good business and it was time for us to expand.”

The restaurant will be housed in a former Country Cookin on Melrose Avenue, which March said seemed like a good fit because it has a look similar to the original Due South BBQ in Christiansburg. She also liked that it was easily accessible from Salem.

March said she was excited to bring “regular old down-home, southern cooking” to the neighborhood.