Business Intel: EarthMagic Recycling LLC

A recycling operation that converts glass into sand for reuse is celebrating its move into a brick-and-mortar office in Buena Vista.

EarthMagic Recycling LLC holds drop-off events to collect glass jars and bottles from recyclers who come from across multiple counties.

The bulk of its traffic originates in Rockbridge County but Roanoke County, for example, generated over 7% of the nearly 5 tons of product it's collected so far this year. 

EarthMagic — a top ten finisher in this year’s edition of the business incubator competition sponsored by The Advancement Foundation in Vinton — converts used glass into five types of eco-sand that can get a second life as material in everything from construction to crafts.

The business’s offices can now be found in Buena Vista in a building taken over by The Advancement Foundation last year.

The site, located at 245 W. 21st St., has been dubbed the Virginia Innovation Collective building by the nonprofit foundation. It’s recognizable locally as a former Mundet-Hermatite factory facility.

A ribbon-cutting was held this month to celebrate EarthMagic’s addition to the site. More information about the recycling outfit and its drop-off dates can be found online at www.earthmagicrecycling.com or on EarthMagic's Instagram.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

