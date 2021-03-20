Business Intel: El Mezcal Grill brings Mexican dishes to Cave Spring

A new restaurant offering Mexican dishes recently opened in the Cave Spring area.
El Mezcal Grill — named for the liquor made from agave — began serving customers everything from chimichangas to increasingly popular birria tacos this month, said Daniel Sanchez, who owns the restaurant along with his sister-in-law and brother.
El Mezcal is the latest endeavor for his family, which owns a number of Mexican restaurants in the Roanoke Valley, such as El Rodeo in Salem and Rodeo Chico in Daleville.
Sanchez, who recently moved to the area from Ohio, will manage El Mezcal; he has worked in the restaurant industry for more than a decade.
“We’re just another family that’s trying to make it and trying to offer some good Mexican food,” Sanchez said.
The restaurant has an extensive bar menu, with fresh-made margaritas available in 15 flavors. Beer, wine and, of course, tequila and mezcal are also offered.
Since the restaurant opened, the mini chimichanga appetizer, fajitas and a chicken dish with chorizo and pineapple have been among the most popular items on the menu, Sanchez said. The beef birria tacos, which require hours of marinating and cooking, have also been a hit.
“It has its procedure,” he said. “It’s not just like any other taco you throw the steak on the grill and then, bam, you got a taco.”
The restaurant prides itself on offering authentic, high quality food and providing excellent service, Sanchez said. A clean, safe environment is also a top priority, and he said the restaurant is taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.
Sanchez said the family decided to go ahead with opening El Mezcal despite the pandemic because their other restaurants have continued to do well. Plus, he said, they’d already set their minds to it and wanted to push forward. Sanchez said business has been good so far.
The building, which previously housed a different Mexican restaurant, had a lot of potential, Sanchez said, noting the busy Virginia 419 corridor. The dining room is large, with the ability to seat between 150 and 200 people, he said. It has a private event space with its own bar and bathrooms. Outdoor seating is also available.
El Mezcal Grill is at 4065 Electric Road. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.