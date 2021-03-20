Business Intel: El Mezcal Grill brings Mexican dishes to Cave Spring

A new restaurant offering Mexican dishes recently opened in the Cave Spring area.

El Mezcal Grill — named for the liquor made from agave — began serving customers everything from chimichangas to increasingly popular birria tacos this month, said Daniel Sanchez, who owns the restaurant along with his sister-in-law and brother.

El Mezcal is the latest endeavor for his family, which owns a number of Mexican restaurants in the Roanoke Valley, such as El Rodeo in Salem and Rodeo Chico in Daleville.

Sanchez, who recently moved to the area from Ohio, will manage El Mezcal; he has worked in the restaurant industry for more than a decade.

“We’re just another family that’s trying to make it and trying to offer some good Mexican food,” Sanchez said.

The restaurant has an extensive bar menu, with fresh-made margaritas available in 15 flavors. Beer, wine and, of course, tequila and mezcal are also offered.

Since the restaurant opened, the mini chimichanga appetizer, fajitas and a chicken dish with chorizo and pineapple have been among the most popular items on the menu, Sanchez said. The beef birria tacos, which require hours of marinating and cooking, have also been a hit.