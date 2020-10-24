Business Intel: Family-owned jewelry shop opens in Christiansburg

A new family-owned jewelry shop has opened in Christiansburg.

Ed & Ethel’s Fine Jewelry is a full-service operation, selling jewelry that a shopper can purchase and walk out with that same day, along with loose diamonds and custom designs. It also does repairs and restorations, said Jonathan Brinson, who owns the store with his wife, Brooke.

The couple previously worked for a large jewelry chain but dreamed of opening their own store. When they were laid off from their jobs in Tennessee earlier this year, Brooke Brinson said, they decided to turn it into a positive and start their own business.

“COVID kind of accelerated our dream for us,” Jonathan Brinson said.

Since Kay Jewelers and Zales both closed stores in the New River Valley, the Brinsons said, it seemed the area might be in need of a jewelry store and repair shop. Plus Brooke Brinson grew up in Floyd County and wanted to be closer to family.

Brooke Brinson said her husband is more business-minded, while she is people-oriented. By opening a store together, they put both of those talents to use.