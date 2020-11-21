Business Intel: Farmburguesa plans to expand Vinton restaurant

Farmburguesa is planning an expansion of its Vinton restaurant, adding seating and more space for food preparation and storage.

Jimmy Delgado, one of Farmburguesa’s owners, said the restaurant is only about 800 square feet. The limited seating can sometimes result in long wait times, he said, and while some diners are willing to wait others are not.

“The whole idea is to create more space for our customers and more space for us for storage of some food,” Delgado said, noting the restaurant receives deliveries twice a week because it has only so much space to store ingredients.

Farmburguesa is expanding into a lot beside the restaurant owned by the town of Vinton. The town council on Tuesday approved a lease agreement with an option to purchase with the restaurant’s owners.

Pete Peters, interim town manager, said town leaders have long been interested in bringing outdoor dining to Vinton, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s good for Farmburguesa [and] it’s good for the town that they see promise to continue to invest in the town,” he said of the agreement.