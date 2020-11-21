 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Farmburguesa plans to expand Vinton restaurant
Business Intel: Farmburguesa plans to expand Vinton restaurant

Farmburguesa Vinton

Farmburguesa plans to expand its Vinton restaurant into a lot beside the restaurant, adding seating and more space for food preparation and storage.

 CASEY FABRIS, The Roanoke Times

Farmburguesa is planning an expansion of its Vinton restaurant, adding seating and more space for food preparation and storage.

Jimmy Delgado, one of Farmburguesa’s owners, said the restaurant is only about 800 square feet. The limited seating can sometimes result in long wait times, he said, and while some diners are willing to wait others are not.

“The whole idea is to create more space for our customers and more space for us for storage of some food,” Delgado said, noting the restaurant receives deliveries twice a week because it has only so much space to store ingredients.

Farmburguesa is expanding into a lot beside the restaurant owned by the town of Vinton. The town council on Tuesday approved a lease agreement with an option to purchase with the restaurant’s owners.

Pete Peters, interim town manager, said town leaders have long been interested in bringing outdoor dining to Vinton, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s good for Farmburguesa [and] it’s good for the town that they see promise to continue to invest in the town,” he said of the agreement.

An addition on the back of the lot will house a walk-in cooler and freezer, along with more prep and storage space. The rest of the lot will be dedicated to a patio space that will have a roof and roll-down windows so it can be used in cooler temperatures as well, Delgado said.

The patio will add a significant amount of seating, he said — several four-top and two-top tables, amounting to about 45 additional seats. There will also be some televisions and a bar serving beer and wine, something new for the Vinton location.

“People like to have beer with their burgers,” Delgado said.

This seemed like a good time to take on the expansion, he said, since business is a bit slower than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel a little bit confident that with this project we are going to be able to do even better,” Delgado said.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

