Business Intel: Fink's Jewelers prepares to close Valley View location

Fink’s Jewelers is closing its store at Valley View Mall, where it has had a presence for 35 years.

Matt Fink, the fourth-generation owner of the business, said the decision to close the store was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few years Fink’s Jewelers has been consolidating and investing in its top-performing stores, he said. The Valley View Mall location is part of that initiative.

Fink said he felt the company’s flagship store on Electric Road, where business has been very strong, could serve all customers in the Roanoke region.

“It made sense 10 years ago to have two stores because of the relative performance, but now it doesn’t because the gap has just gotten so big,” he said.

While Fink’s Jewelers does still have some stores inside enclosed shopping malls, Fink said, the company has moved away from them to some extent.

As the industry has evolved, Fink said, the jeweler has become a destination shopping business. When a consumer considers buying a piece of fine jewelry or an engagement ring, he wants Fink’s Jewelers to be the first store that comes to mind.