Business Intel: Fly fishing shop, guide service opens in Salem

A new full-service fly shop and guide service has opened in Salem.

Carter Fishing Company specializes in fly fishing, offering customers the clothes, rods and reels necessary to head out to the water on their own or customized, guided trips if they want to bring an expert along.

Jeremy Carter, a Salem native, has experience working as a guide in North Carolina and Colorado — Carter actually met his wife when he was her guide on a fishing trip in Colorado.

A few years after returning to his hometown, Carter decided to open a local business to serve his own community.

“I’ve always felt like there was a need for it within the fly fishing community. We’re right in the middle of some of the best fishing I think really in the country,” he said.

The fact that many Roanoke Valley transplants are drawn to the area by its opportunities for outdoor recreation, and that more people took up activities like fishing during the pandemic, presented a good opportunity for his business, Carter said.

The shop carries popular brands like Simms Fishing and Patagonia, Carter said, especially those that share his interest in conservation and restoration of natural resources.