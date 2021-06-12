Business Intel: Former Country Cookin to be renovated for medical use

A former Country Cookin restaurant in Roanoke County will soon house a physical therapy practice and urgent care.

Lucas Therapies, which has a number of locations throughout the region, intends to move its existing Brambleton Avenue practice to the former restaurant building down the road, a move prompted by the need for additional space, said Mark Lucas.

“We’ve been looking for a larger facility on Brambleton for quite a while,” he said.

Another benefit of moving the clinic, which is among Lucas Therapies’ busiest, to the former Country Cookin building is a significant increase in parking, Lucas said.

Lucas Therapies will share the space with Express Family Care. Lucas Therapies’ Bonsack clinic is located beside an Express Family Care location, and the two work well together, Lucas said. He approached Dr. David Alligood, the owner and founder of Express Family Care, about opening a second location on Brambleton Avenue.

Renovations to the building are expected to begin soon and Lucas said he hopes to be open by the end of the summer.