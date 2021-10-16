Business Intel: Former South Roanoke salon and spa building to house law firm

A South Roanoke building that previously housed a salon and spa will soon be home to a law office.

David Steidle said he and wife Samantha purchased the building at the intersection of McClanahan Street and Broadway Avenue with plans to use about 3,500 square feet for his Steidle Law Firm and lease the remaining office space.

Steidle said he’s interested in a tenant that’s client-based with lots of people coming in and out, as that foot traffic would also benefit the law firm, which has a focus on personal injury, estate, domestic relations and criminal law.

The law firm is expanding, with plans to add another named partner and bring on additional attorneys, which required more space, Steidle said. The location and style of the building met its needs.

“I just envisioned right away what our firm would look like in there,” Steidle said.