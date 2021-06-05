Business Intel: Gauntlet business competition names winners

Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, which puts on the popular Buchanan festival centered on the flower, captured the top award in this year’s Gauntlet Business Program and Competition.

The nonprofit Advancement Foundation held its seventh annual awards ceremony on May 27. Candace Monaghan, who founded the sunflower festival, was awarded nearly $24,000 in cash and in-kind prizes.

The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival is an agritourism event designed to diversify income on the Botetourt County farm. The festival, which is held in September, also features craft vendors, live music and food.

In 2016, sunflowers were planted on the farm and Monaghan came up with the idea for the festival. Each year, the festival draws thousands of guests to the farm, which has been in the family since 1900.

This year, 104 businesses participated in The Gauntlet, which began in February and is open to entrepreneurs who want to start or expand businesses in the region. After several weeks of classes, it culminated in a competition, in which 56 businesses competed for cash and in-kind prizes, according to a news release.