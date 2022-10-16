Business Intel: Grandin Theatre

The Grandin Theatre is taking center stage amid a celebration of its 90th anniversary and a major renovation of its main screening room.

The milestones, both of which took place this year, will be marked by a gala set for Oct. 22. The Saturday evening festivities will include live music, red carpet photos and tributes to the movie house then and now.

“It’s a celebration of our past and our history, as well as a showcase of the work we’ve been doing for the past three years,” said Ian Fortier, executive director of the historic cinema.

The Grandin, a Golden Age theater that premiered in 1932, is the region’s oldest arts and cultural organization. It continues to serve as a first-run movie theater but has been executing a multi-part renovation to better position itself as a host for live events as well.

The upgrades, which were carried out in a three-year campaign dubbed the Heart of the Main, were designed to make the theater’s main room, which can seat over 300, a more versatile venue. The third phase of work, which was completed in August, included installing a screen that can be raised off the stage, a grand theater curtain, theatrical lighting, sound absorbing ceiling panels and about $70,000 worth of sound and audio system renovations.

“For us, the Heart of the Main was about taking this remarkable room that is celebrating its 90th anniversary and transitioning it from sort of a static programmatic capability to a more dynamic programmatic capability,” Fortier explained. “In addition to showing movies, we could do performances like spoken word or small theatrics or storytelling or live music or a debate series or educational matinees — things that are other ways to bring community members together and allow our community to engage with the historic landmark and cultural icon that is the Grandin Theatre.”

The Grandin, which is a nonprofit, raised over $350,000 to support the most recent round of work. Money was also secured to do some smaller future projects including expanding backstage storage and adding green room space for performers.

The main room was closed in July and August for the third phase of renovations. Since its reopening, the theater has hit the ground running with a calendar of special live events that included a comedy festival earlier this month, a performance of Rocky Horror Picture Show set for Halloween weekend and a concert scheduled in November.

During the anniversary gala, Richmond-based band Erin and the Wildfire will take to the stage. Spotlights and red carpet fanfare will greet guests as they arrive. Drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres are included in the ticket prices.

More details about the festivities are available online at grandintheatre.com/shows/90th-anniversary-gala.