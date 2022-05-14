Business Intel: Gusto’s Pizza

Think positive, and eat with gusto.

That’s the credo behind a new pizzeria now open in Salem.

“Customers can expect a happy atmosphere,” said Adam Elsayed, owner of Gusto’s Pizza. “Everyone does their job from the heart … We want people to be able to come in and enjoy themselves and enjoy our food.”

Gusto’s, which opened in April, offers a menu designed with fresh, high-quality ingredients, he added. Everything from sauces to salad dressings are made in-house from scratch.

“We never compromise, no matter what, on quality,” Elsayed said.

This is the restaurant’s second location. The first debuted in Wythe County last year. The Salem location took over the site on 7th Street previously occupied by Milano’s Pizza.

Elsayed, who lives in Salem, said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring Gusto’s to the city when that space became available.

The restaurant’s menu offers both pizza parlor favorites, including pastas, calzones and subs, as well as a few Egyptian specialties — a blend of Elsayed’s upbringing. His mother is Italian, and his father is Egyptian. Diners will spot baba ghanouj, gyro wraps and baklava among the menu options.

“We love to eat. We love to make food,” Elsayed said of his family, crediting that as a major part of what spurred him to start opening his own restaurants.

There is a joy to creating something, combining ingredients into dishes that others will love, he added.

Gusto’s Pizza offers a 30-seat dining room as well as an outdoor patio. It employs a staff of six including Elsayed.

The restaurant, located at 311 7th St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays to Saturdays.

