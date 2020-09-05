 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Gym offering Pilates and personal training opens in Blacksburg
Business Intel: Gym offering Pilates and personal training opens in Blacksburg

A new gym offering personal training and Pilates has opened in Blacksburg.

Owner Arkeif Robinson said he opened Persevere Pilates & Strength because he’s seen the benefits of Pilates, particularly for people recovering from injuries. After having surgery on his shoulders, Robinson said Pilates helped him live normally again.

He previously taught at another gym in Blacksburg that closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though he was a bit nervous to launch a business during this uncertain time, Robinson said it encouraged him to branch out on his own.

“I’ve had so many clients who pushed me to open my own space for a long time,” he said.

Persevere Pilates & Strength, which is located in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, opened in August. It offers in-studio and online instruction, along with outdoor classes in the CRC amphitheater, said instructor Ashlin Jackson.

She said they like offering that variety to clients; if they want to travel, online classes provide a “pocket personal trainer.” And outdoor classes are nice for those not yet comfortable exercising indoors.

“What makes us different from other personal training places is we’re Pilates and posture-based,” she said.

Small group classes and private instruction are both offered. Drop-in class passes and memberships are available. Jackson said Persevere Pilates & Strength will run an open house Sept. 14-19.

Persevere Pilates & Strength is at 2000 Kraft Drive Suite 102 in Blacksburg. Class schedules are posted online.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

