Business Intel: Hair salon opens in Grandin Village

A new hair salon recently opened in Roanoke’s Grandin Village neighborhood.

Lesleigh Meisenzahl is the owner of Hairplay of ROA. After renting a booth at another salon in the area for the last three years, Meisenzahl said she decided it was time to branch out on her own.

When she was walking around Grandin Village this spring, Meisenzahl came across a vacated salon space that her mom used to frequent.

“I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to take advantage of, even during COVID,” she said.

Meisenzahl, who is in her 30s, said she’s been doing hair since high school. Growing up, she was always interested in fashion and beauty and enjoyed giving her friends makeovers.

At Hairplay of ROA, Meisenzahl offers cuts, color and keratin treatments. She specializes in balayage. Meisenzahl said she does women’s, men’s and kids' cuts.

Though the building previously housed a salon, Meisenzahl said it got “a good little facelift” before reopening. The floors were redone and the walls painted, and some plumbing and electrical work was also done. She said the salon has an art deco feel and incorporates her bohemian style.