Business Intel: Handmade soap business opens kiosk at Valley View Mall

She said they’re avid hikers and decided to work with a nature theme because it was something different and they wanted to pay homage to what they love about the area.

“The outdoors are important to us and sometimes I feel like, even where we live, not everybody thinks about it enough, or takes it for granted,” she said.

One of the most popular scents is blueberry thyme, which Krissy Reynolds said was inspired by the blueberries on the trails of the Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia, where they first got the idea for the business. Citrus and bergamot is also a bestseller, along with oats, milk and honey.

“Whether people like to hike or not, they still smell good,” Wes Reynolds said.

Other soaps are meant to spark nostalgia, triggering memories of a person or place with scents like apple butter or honeysuckle.

Sun and Spruce Soaps is located on the first floor of Valley View Mall, near the Barnes and Noble. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.