Business Intel: Handmade soap business opens kiosk at Valley View Mall

Local handmade soaps — many with scents inspired by hiking and nature — are now available at Valley View Mall.
Husband and wife Wes and Krissy Reynolds launched Sun and Spruce Soaps during the pandemic and just recently opened a kiosk at the mall, on the first floor near the Barnes and Noble entrance.
Krissy Reynolds said they were brainstorming ideas for a business while hiking in West Virginia and landed on handmade soap, which her husband was interested in learning to make.
It’s a totally new venture for the couple, who have worked for Domino’s for years but wanted an opportunity to spend more time with family. Wes Reynolds said he likes to work with his hands and was seeking a creative outlet.
“I love making things,” he said. “I’m creative, but not an artist.”
They started by offering their products, which also include sugar scrubs and flower baths, at pop-up shows and local businesses like the Crafteria in downtown Roanoke and The Dilly Dally in Salem.
Krissy Reynolds said the mall actually approached the business about opening a kiosk there.
“I think that they understand that small businesses, especially with the pandemic, are something that people have really embraced,” she said.
She said they’re avid hikers and decided to work with a nature theme because it was something different and they wanted to pay homage to what they love about the area.
“The outdoors are important to us and sometimes I feel like, even where we live, not everybody thinks about it enough, or takes it for granted,” she said.
One of the most popular scents is blueberry thyme, which Krissy Reynolds said was inspired by the blueberries on the trails of the Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia, where they first got the idea for the business. Citrus and bergamot is also a bestseller, along with oats, milk and honey.
“Whether people like to hike or not, they still smell good,” Wes Reynolds said.
Other soaps are meant to spark nostalgia, triggering memories of a person or place with scents like apple butter or honeysuckle.
Sun and Spruce Soaps is located on the first floor of Valley View Mall, near the Barnes and Noble. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.