Business Intel: Harbor Freight opens Rocky Mount store

Harbor Freight Tools recently opened a store in Rocky Mount.

This is the retailer's 34th location in Virginia, according to Craig Hoffman, the company's director of corporate communications. He said Harbor Freight has had its eye on Franklin County, and Rocky Mount specifically, for a while.

Harbor Freight offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories to everyone from professional tradespeople to do-it-yourselfers. The company, which was founded in 1977, today has more than 1,200 stores, according to its website.

"We’re probably one of the fastest growing companies in retail," Hoffman said. "We think we have a great value proposition; we have quality tools at all prices.”

Harbor Freight is able to offer low prices because it buys directly from factories, he said, and passes those savings on to customers.

The Rocky Mount store is approximately 20,000 square feet. The new location created between 25 and 30 jobs, Hoffman said.

Harbor Freight is at 400 Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount, in the space that formerly housed Peebles and Gordman's. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.