Business Intel: Heavener True Value

One of Blacksburg’s longest-running, hometown hardware stores will be changing addresses later this fall.

Heavener True Value, which has been operating on Kabrich Street since 1983, will be moving to a new location on the other side of town soon following the sale of its current building.

The change will put it in a larger space in the busy First & Main shopping plaza. The store will be able to add a new section distinguishing it as the state’s exclusive dealer of Milwaukee Tool goods, a brand that encompasses many items.

It also plans to triple its inventory of Midwest Fasteners products, including nuts and bolts, said general manager Ryan Maynard.

“I tell you, I think it's a blessing in disguise,” Maynard said of the move. “There are a lot of new things that we're going to be looking at doing in the future.”

The Milwaukee Tool partnership is a new collaboration that will put the locally owned store ahead of some of its big box competitors when it comes to what it can stock, Maynard added.

The move is expected to happen in mid-to-late September but a final timeline is still being set. The store is striving to arrange things to minimize disruption to its hours and its customers.

Its new address will be at 1440 S. Main St., Suite 100, in a space that includes the former storefront of Matt Hagan Outdoor. The final footprint, once renovated, is expected to offer about 13,000 square feet of sales floor; compared to about 9,000 square feet at the current shop.

Once settled in, Heavener hopes to expand its staffing, which currently stands at seven employees, and its hours.

Heavener has been in operation in Blacksburg for 39 years. It’s currently owned by one of its original employees, Charles Woerner. It’s been long affiliated with True Value but remained independently owned and operated.

Until its move, the store can be found at 801 Kabrich St. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.