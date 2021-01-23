Business Intel: Hibachi Guys opens in Roanoke City Market Building

A new restaurant serving hibachi-style dishes opened last week in the Roanoke City Market Building.
Hibachi Guys, which started as a food truck, decided to open a brick-and-mortar location after experiencing rapid growth, said Angela Cornell, who owns the business along with her husband, Henry, who serves as the cook.
Cornell said she felt Hibachi Guys was missing out on customers who wanted to sit down and eat their meals rather than grab and go.
“We’ve had people pull up to our food truck that want it so fresh that we just watch them sit in front of our food truck and eat,” she said.
Everything on the menu is made-to-order, Cornell said, and her husband makes his own sauces. His yum yum sauce is particularly popular; Cornell said they’ve started selling bottles of it. She described it as smooth and sweet with a kick at the finish.
“I’ve had people come out and say, ‘I don’t like yum yum sauce.’ And I say, ‘Well, will you try ours?’ People who don’t like it like ours,” Cornell said.
The husband and wife are from Northern California and moved to Roanoke last year, Cornell said, bringing the flavors of the West Coast with them.
Cornell said they started with a very small menu but have added a number of items to the Hibachi Guys offerings, like egg rolls and crab rangoon, at the request of customers.
“If it wasn’t for our followers, we’d probably still be in the food truck serving three things,” she said.
The Hibachi Guys food truck is no longer in operation, but Cornell said she thinks the restaurant’s downtown location is a good central spot from which to serve customers.
Hibachi Guys occupies the Market Building space that formerly housed Caribbica Soul, which has moved to a larger location nearby. Hibachi Guys is open Monday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is accessible both from inside the Market Building and through an exterior entrance.