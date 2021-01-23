Business Intel: Hibachi Guys opens in Roanoke City Market Building

A new restaurant serving hibachi-style dishes opened last week in the Roanoke City Market Building.

Hibachi Guys, which started as a food truck, decided to open a brick-and-mortar location after experiencing rapid growth, said Angela Cornell, who owns the business along with her husband, Henry, who serves as the cook.

Cornell said she felt Hibachi Guys was missing out on customers who wanted to sit down and eat their meals rather than grab and go.

“We’ve had people pull up to our food truck that want it so fresh that we just watch them sit in front of our food truck and eat,” she said.

Everything on the menu is made-to-order, Cornell said, and her husband makes his own sauces. His yum yum sauce is particularly popular; Cornell said they’ve started selling bottles of it. She described it as smooth and sweet with a kick at the finish.

“I’ve had people come out and say, ‘I don’t like yum yum sauce.’ And I say, ‘Well, will you try ours?’ People who don’t like it like ours,” Cornell said.

The husband and wife are from Northern California and moved to Roanoke last year, Cornell said, bringing the flavors of the West Coast with them.