Business Intel: Homestead Creamery

Homestead Creamery has ended its popular, nostalgic home delivery service, citing a need to adapt to the rising pressures of inflation, a tight labor market and other conditions.

“It was really just a mix of everything,” said marketing manager Claudia Pick, adding the change is helping the creamery focus resources on its larger, retailer distribution network. The Franklin County creamery’s beloved line of dairy products is stocked in major stores including Kroger, Fresh Market, Wegmans and Whole Foods.

“It was definitely a hard decision, and we did not take the decision lightly,” Pick said. “... We really want to say thank you to our customers for their continued support as we go through this transition and look toward the future.”

Homestead, known for its milks, ice creams and butter, started its home delivery program in 2006 and it grew to include both the Roanoke and Lynchburg regions. In addition to dairy products, customers could get eggs, bread, produce and other items brought to their doorsteps.

The service had been averaging about 300 to 350 delivery orders per week at its end. Homestead announced the change last month, and it took effect June 3.

Homestead’s wares will remain available on grocery store shelves and at its vintage market store in Franklin County, located at 7254 Booker T. Washington Highway, which also includes an ice cream counter, deli and sandwich menu.

The market store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays to Saturdays.

