Business Intel: Hustle/Haven

A downtown Roanoke yoga and cycling studio is also now a friendly neighborhood coffee bar.

Hustle/Haven, which opened its distinctive studio on Campbell Avenue in 2020, is partnering with RND Coffee to offer espressos, lattes and cappuccinos. The locally owned coffeehouse is stocking the boutique fitness studio with its espresso blend and trained its drink makers.

Hustle/Haven owner London Ray-Dykstra said the idea for the caffeinated cafe emerged after Downshift Bikes & Brews closed its storefront and coffee bar down the block. The loss left that end of downtown without a java spot.

“We have so many people living around us, and we would be a simple walk out the door or one block over for them to get a coffee or a latte or cappuccino,” Ray-Dykstra said of the decision to take on that role at Hustle/Haven.

She added her vision for the studio had always gone beyond exclusively the classes it offers. She wanted it to be a place where people could find community, and recharge their bodies and their minds.

“The idea was to be a social wellness house,” she said. “You don’t have to take yoga. You don’t have to take cycle. You can just come in here to use our wifi while you sip on a drink. You can meet a friend and hang out on our deck. You can shop in our boutique because we sell lots of self-care things.”

“We’re trying to reintroduce ourselves to the neighborhood as their coffee shop.”

In addition to coffee, the studio is offering grab-and-go salads from Kat the Farmer, a Floyd County grower who makes fresh salad kits with homemade dressings. Ray-Dykstra hopes to expand on that menu and add smoothies later this year.

Hustle/Haven already featured a menu of adaptogenic drinks — which it refers to, tongue-in-cheek, as potions — which are beverages made with chilled or steamed milks and natural plants or mushrooms that can help with anxiety, tiredness or other stressors.

Since reintroducing the coffee bar in April, the studio has also added seasonal potions and weekly specials. Teas are served as well.

The coffee bar is currently open when Hustle/Haven classes are in session. That covers most mornings and, on weeknights, in the evenings.

Updates on schedules and hours can be found on the studio’s website at www.hustlehaven.com. Ray-Dykstra hopes to open the coffee bar full-time once staffing is at full strength.

Hustle/Haven is located at 355 Campbell Ave. S.W.

