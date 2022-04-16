Business Intel: Ike's Kitchen

Ike’s Kitchen, an Electric Road restaurant that built a loyal following for its authentic Japanese fare, has closed its doors after its chef and namesake decided to retire.

This will be Ike Aikawa’s second go at retirement. He opened his small eatery after first retiring from a career as head chef of Kabuki, a Japanese steak house, according to a social media statement from Ike’s Kitchen.

It had been Aikawa’s dream to own his own restaurant. “Those of us who had seen his legendary work ethic first hand were happy to band together with him to make his dream a reality,” read a Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s closing. ”We never could’ve imagined just how receptive the community would be to our little piece of Japan here in Star City.”

“We really cannot thank the community enough for allowing Ike’s dream to flourish as it has and we hope that our time sharing our food has cultivated lasting memories for our guests.”

Ike’s first opened in 2017. It closed in March. The restaurant served an array of dishes, and was particularly known for its ramen.

A sign on its storefront — located in the Springwood Park shopping center on Electric Road near the intersection with Brambleton Road — confirmed the restaurant’s closing and directed people to its Facebook page for more details.

