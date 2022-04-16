 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business Intel: Ike's Kitchen

  • 0
Ike's Kitchen

Ike’s Kitchen, an Electric Road restaurant known for its authentic Japanese ramen, has closed its doors after its chef and namesake decided to retire. The small eatery had been open for five years.

 ALICIA PETSKA, The Roanoke Times

Ike’s Kitchen, an Electric Road restaurant that built a loyal following for its authentic Japanese fare, has closed its doors after its chef and namesake decided to retire.

This will be Ike Aikawa’s second go at retirement. He opened his small eatery after first retiring from a career as head chef of Kabuki, a Japanese steak house, according to a social media statement from Ike’s Kitchen.

It had been Aikawa’s dream to own his own restaurant. “Those of us who had seen his legendary work ethic first hand were happy to band together with him to make his dream a reality,” read a Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s closing. ”We never could’ve imagined just how receptive the community would be to our little piece of Japan here in Star City.”

“We really cannot thank the community enough for allowing Ike’s dream to flourish as it has and we hope that our time sharing our food has cultivated lasting memories for our guests.”

People are also reading…

Ike’s first opened in 2017. It closed in March. The restaurant served an array of dishes, and was particularly known for its ramen.

A sign on its storefront — located in the Springwood Park shopping center on Electric Road near the intersection with Brambleton Road — confirmed the restaurant’s closing and directed people to its Facebook page for more details.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: Luna Innovations

Business Intel: Luna Innovations

A publicly traded Roanoke company has completed a carefully planned transformation establishing it as a firm with a pure focus on the future o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk Makes $43B bid to buy Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert