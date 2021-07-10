Business Intel: Jersey Mike's to open second Roanoke Valley location

A new Jersey Mike’s is set to open this month in Roanoke County.

Robby Waldrop, who owns more than a dozen of the sub shops, said this location near the intersection of Peters Creek and Williamson roads has been in the works for more than a year. It’s scheduled to open in mid-July.

This will be Waldrop’s second location in Roanoke and a third is also in the works at Tanglewood Mall, where it will be housed in one of the new outparcel buildings.

Most of Waldrop’s sub shops are in the Richmond area, but he opened a Jersey Mike’s at Southwest Plaza in Roanoke, where he was born and still has family in the area, in 2017. After finding success in the valley, he decided to expand in the region.

“I think we could probably have five stores in Roanoke eventually, depending on the right location,” Waldrop said.

Traffic patterns and visibility play a big part in determining where he’d like to open another location, Waldrop said. He’ll check to see how busy an area is during the lunch and dinner rushes, during weekdays and weekends.