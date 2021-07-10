Business Intel: Jersey Mike's to open second Roanoke Valley location

A new Jersey Mike’s is set to open this month in Roanoke County.
Robby Waldrop, who owns more than a dozen of the sub shops, said this location near the intersection of Peters Creek and Williamson roads has been in the works for more than a year. It’s scheduled to open in mid-July.
This will be Waldrop’s second location in Roanoke and a third is also in the works at Tanglewood Mall, where it will be housed in one of the new outparcel buildings.
Most of Waldrop’s sub shops are in the Richmond area, but he opened a Jersey Mike’s at Southwest Plaza in Roanoke, where he was born and still has family in the area, in 2017. After finding success in the valley, he decided to expand in the region.
“I think we could probably have five stores in Roanoke eventually, depending on the right location,” Waldrop said.
Traffic patterns and visibility play a big part in determining where he’d like to open another location, Waldrop said. He’ll check to see how busy an area is during the lunch and dinner rushes, during weekdays and weekends.
Waldrop said that’s how he selected the new location.
“I sit and watch people and watch cars and just get a gut feeling if I think I can make it work or not,” he said.
Jersey Mike’s, which Waldrop described as an “upscale sub shop,” is known for its fresh ingredients and high-quality meats.
“Obviously there are competitors out there, but when we do it right I don’t think we have a competitor,” Waldrop said.
Jersey Mike’s is committed to giving back to the communities its restaurants are located in, Waldrop said. He noted proceeds from the first five days of business at the new location will be donated to Northside High School.
Jersey Mike’s is located at 7000 Peters Creek Road and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.