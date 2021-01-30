Business Intel: Joe Goodpies to open in Vinton's Vinyard Station

Joe Goodpies is set to open this week in the redeveloped Vinyard Station.
The Vinton restaurant will offer nearly 20 different brick-oven pizzas, along with the option to build your own. The menu also includes sandwiches, burgers and comfort foods such as meatloaf, breaded chicken tenderloins and spaghetti with meatballs. Beer, wine and some mixed drinks will also be available.
Joe Goodpies is owned by Salem-based Line Management Inc., which has a number of other local restaurants in its family, including Jersey Lily’s. Mike Jones, who has been with the company for 18 years, is general manager of Joe Goodpies.
“It’s good food done right,” Jones said of Joe Goodpies’ offerings, noting that the pizza sauce and dough are both made from scratch.
Aaron Miller, area director of operations for Line Management, said the restaurant’s brick oven can cook at temperatures up to 1,000 degrees. Though it will primarily be used for pizza, Jones said the menu features wings that will go into the brick oven.
The restaurant can seat more than 100 people between its tables, booths, bar and private dining areas.
The restaurant pays homage to Vinton Motors, a family-owned car dealership that was housed in the building for decades, with its logo painted on one of the walls. The Wilkinson Group redeveloped the property, now known as Vinyard Station, which is situated at the busy intersection of Washington Avenue and Pollard Street in downtown Vinton.
Dale Wilkinson said work on Vinyard Station’s other commercial spaces is still ongoing. Two are vacant, while two others have commitments from tenants. He said one will house a hair salon and the other a restaurant and gathering spot.
Each is run by a young entrepreneur, which Wilkinson said brings “energy and enthusiasm to the whole Vinyard Station project,” complementing the experience behind Joe Goodpies.
Wilkinson also said Vinyard Station is expanding into the old Cundiff Drug Store building, which he estimated will add about 4,000 square feet to the project.
Joe Goodpies is at 105 E. ashington Ave.