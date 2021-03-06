Business Intel: Last Stop Lounge offers convenient comfort food

Blake partnered with Donnie Sutliff, owner of Don Ho’s restaurant in Hollins, to open the Last Stop Lounge.

“He’s got the 20 years experience and I just have a lot of people who follow me around for my food,” Blake said.

A restaurant seemed like a lot of work, Blake said, but she decided to take the risk. A couple of months in, she’s glad to have done so.

“I’m probably happier and calmer than I’ve ever been in my life,” Blake said.

Last Stop Lounge offers beer, wine and mixed drinks. When she has free time Blake likes to bake, and she tries each week to make specialty cakes or cheesecakes for the restaurant.

Work is already underway on an addition to the restaurant, Blake said, a non-smoking space that will be accessible through a separate entrance and can also be used for private events like meetings or small banquets.

The restaurant also has televisions, pool and darts, and Blake said an outdoor area will offer horseshoes and cornhole.

The Last Stop Lounge is at 1919 E. Washington Ave. in Vinton. It’s open from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

