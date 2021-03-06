Business Intel: Last Stop Lounge offers convenient comfort food

Lake-goers and other travelers on Virginia 24 have a new restaurant to stop at on the edge of Vinton.
Last Stop Lounge, which operating owner Bonnie Blake said is named for its location heading out of town, opened in December.
It’s a good option for travelers who want a bite to eat but would prefer a home-cooked meal to fast food, she said, or a family that wants to pick up a pint of chicken salad or cheese slaw for a weekend at Smith Mountain Lake.
Blake said her specialty is comfort food, and the menu includes hamburgers, sandwiches, deep-fried pickles, onion straws and beer-battered fries. The Lucky Charms — fried white cheddar cheese — are also a favorite.
But Blake also likes to mix it up with her specials, offering dishes like coq au vin and beef bourguignon. The ribeye sandwich is so popular she’s started offering the special once a month.
“I go back to what I always wanted for comfort food,” she said.
She draws inspiration from a variety of sources, such as Julia Child and "The Galloping Gourmet," which Blake watched as a kid. While she’s always had a passion for cooking, Blake has never worked in a restaurant before. But she did some catering on the side and developed a following through that business.
Blake partnered with Donnie Sutliff, owner of Don Ho’s restaurant in Hollins, to open the Last Stop Lounge.
“He’s got the 20 years experience and I just have a lot of people who follow me around for my food,” Blake said.
A restaurant seemed like a lot of work, Blake said, but she decided to take the risk. A couple of months in, she’s glad to have done so.
“I’m probably happier and calmer than I’ve ever been in my life,” Blake said.
Last Stop Lounge offers beer, wine and mixed drinks. When she has free time Blake likes to bake, and she tries each week to make specialty cakes or cheesecakes for the restaurant.
Work is already underway on an addition to the restaurant, Blake said, a non-smoking space that will be accessible through a separate entrance and can also be used for private events like meetings or small banquets.
The restaurant also has televisions, pool and darts, and Blake said an outdoor area will offer horseshoes and cornhole.
The Last Stop Lounge is at 1919 E. Washington Ave. in Vinton. It’s open from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.