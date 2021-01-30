Business Intel: Lazy Bulldog Food Truck adds Williamson Road bistro

A food truck known for its burgers is opening a brick-and-mortar location at Lamplighter Mall in Roanoke County.

Erika Jones and Brandon Stinnett, co-owners of Lazy Bulldog Food Truck, which has been on the road since 2019, plan to open the Lazy Bulldog Bistro in February. They will continue to operate the food truck as well.

Opening a restaurant was part of their five-year plan, Jones said, in large part because of positive feedback from the community.

Jones and Stinnett said they wanted a permanent location for a couple of reasons: They wouldn’t have to rely on other businesses for gigs, which can be harder to come by during the winter months and the COVID-19 pandemic, and customers would always know where to find them.

Jones said they started leasing the space at Lamplighter Mall in May and have spent the months since renovating it. During that time, Lazy Bulldog has been able to park there and operate out of the truck.

“We had a spot that we could turn into our little bistro, we could serve food out of the truck while we were working on it. Things just kind of lined up,” Jones said.