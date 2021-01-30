Business Intel: Lazy Bulldog Food Truck adds Williamson Road bistro

A food truck known for its burgers is opening a brick-and-mortar location at Lamplighter Mall in Roanoke County.
Erika Jones and Brandon Stinnett, co-owners of Lazy Bulldog Food Truck, which has been on the road since 2019, plan to open the Lazy Bulldog Bistro in February. They will continue to operate the food truck as well.
Opening a restaurant was part of their five-year plan, Jones said, in large part because of positive feedback from the community.
Jones and Stinnett said they wanted a permanent location for a couple of reasons: They wouldn’t have to rely on other businesses for gigs, which can be harder to come by during the winter months and the COVID-19 pandemic, and customers would always know where to find them.
Jones said they started leasing the space at Lamplighter Mall in May and have spent the months since renovating it. During that time, Lazy Bulldog has been able to park there and operate out of the truck.
“We had a spot that we could turn into our little bistro, we could serve food out of the truck while we were working on it. Things just kind of lined up,” Jones said.
The bistro, decorated with bulldog artwork, seats about 16 people and has an open-kitchen concept. Jones said they thought people would enjoy watching the chef cook their meals.
The menu at the restaurant is more extensive than the one offered on the food truck and includes more than a dozen craft burgers made with Lazy Bulldog’s signature rub. All can be made as a veggie burger instead. Salads and appetizers, such as nachos and Hawaiian-style chicken and shrimp skewers, will also be available. They’d eventually like to get a license to serve alcohol.
The food truck is about speed, Stinnett said, whereas the bistro will offer a more leisurely dining experience and, as a result, can support a larger menu.
Lazy Bulldog Bistro is at 5524 Williamson Road. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.