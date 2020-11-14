Business Intel: Little Green Hive opens Daleville location

Little Green Hive has opened a third location, this one at Daleville Town Center.
The coffee and smoothie bar has taken over the space previously occupied by Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Co. It officially opened as Little Green Hive on Nov. 1.
Sharon Ponce, who owns Little Green Hive along with her family, said she and her husband had been wanting to come to Daleville for a while, but they don’t typically open locations where they’ll be in competition with other small businesses.
They approached the owners of Land of a Thousand Hills and asked them to get in touch if they ever wanted to retire or leave the business. About a year later, Ponce said, she got the call.
Ponce said they were drawn to Daleville because of its beauty and the number of houses being built nearby. Plus, a lot of customers at the Little Green Hive locations in downtown Roanoke and Grandin Village live in Botetourt County and urged the owners to open there.
“We do offer a little bit different things than the previous owners had as far as our smoothies and bowls and things like that, so I think they're really excited about those things,” Ponce said.
In an effort to make a smooth transition, Ponce said the Daleville location won’t be offering fresh juice right away. But otherwise, it should have all the same menu items as the Roanoke stores.
Ponce said she’s keeping popular food items from the previous owners’ menu, such as the harvest turkey sandwich, chicken salad, gluten-free quiche and scratch-made scones. They will be adopted by the other locations as well.
“When we purchased this place, we didn’t want to just kind of steamroll everything,” she said. “We wanted to see what was working good for them and adopt that, because we don’t know it all.”
Online ordering is available at the Daleville location. It’s something Little Green Hive began offering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ponce said she likes the convenience of it.
The Daleville Little Green Hive is at 90 Town Center Stt=. #106. It’s open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Ponce said they eventually plan to add Sunday hours.
