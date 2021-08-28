Business Intel: Little Leapers opens Roanoke dance studio

A dance studio focused on introducing children to ballet is opening a Roanoke location.
Little Leapers, which also has a presence in Blacksburg, is a curriculum-based dance school with an emphasis on ballet that also offers jazz, tap, hip-hop and musical theater dance classes, said Heather Leeper, owner and director.
The space is designed and decorated to look like a castle, Leeper said, which plays into Little Leapers’ emphasis on storytelling and imagination in its teaching. She said it’s exactly what a young girl who wants to try ballet for the first time might imagine.
“It’s meant to kind of capture that feeling of a young budding ballerina’s dream,” Leeper said.
After having success in Blacksburg, Leeper felt ready to add a second location. The Roanoke studio will serve children from 18 months to 12 years old.
While there are other dance studios in the area, Leeper said she felt none offered programming similar to Little Leapers.
“You’re not going to walk into any other dance school and feel like you’re in a castle,” she said. “It’s that perfect start to your ballet experience here.”
Leeper said she hopes to bolster beginner ballet, getting younger kids interested in dance and teaching them that ballet isn’t boring.
Little Leapers is located in the Townside Festival shopping center, which Leeper said she chose because it’s easily accessible, offers exposure and provides things for parents to do after they’ve dropped their kids off for class, if they choose not to utilize the viewing windows to watch their dancers in the studio.
Leeper is an experienced dancer herself; she studied under alumni of the New York City Ballet and was also a cheerleader with the Washington Capitals and Washington Nationals.
Little Leapers plans to begin offering classes at its Roanoke studio this week. It’s at 3723 Franklin Road S.W.