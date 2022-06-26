Business Intel: Living Proof Beer Co.

Beer is living proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy — a quote often attributed to the sociable soul of Benjamin Franklin.

It’s also a sentiment wholeheartedly endorsed by the owners of the new Living Proof Beer Co. in Franklin County.

“We want people to come in and enjoy a laid-back, relaxed environment,” said Jim Garner, a co-owner of the microbrewery that just opened its doors in Rocky Mount. “It’s kid-friendly; dogs are welcome. We want people to have a good experience, from a beer perspective, but also just from the ambiance and friendliness of everybody.”

Living Proof, which has a 10-tap tasting room and a deck looking out onto the mountains, is a project from a partnership of four co-owners, including its head brewer Robert Amos, who has over 15 years in the industry and most recently worked at Olde Salem Brewing Co.

The beer maker’s smaller, 3.5-barrel brewing system gives it freedom to experiment and rotate in new drafts often, Garner said. The lineup at its grand opening earlier this month included IPAs, ales, a sour, a porter and a fruit punch seltzer.

In many cases, the libations carried names inspired by either Benjamin Franklin or Franklin County, which itself is named after the founding father.

Living Proof is the first microbrewery to launch in Rocky Mount. Its newly built, two-level facility sits just steps away from the town’s downtown farmers market, the Harvester Performance Center, Twin Creeks Distillery and other destinations.

Garner described the vibe of its 136-seat taproom as comfortable and rustic with exposed wood beams and a glimpse of the brewhouse’s tanks. The brewery’s outdoor deck can seat another 44 people.

There are plans to turn the building’s lower level into a space for private events, possibly by next year. Rocky Mount also is mulling plans to build a footpath from the farmers market square and up the hillside leading to Living Proof.

Bringing the craft beer scene to Rocky Mount is an idea that was overdue, Garner said.

“We always thought of Rocky Mount as the spot,” he said, noting the foot traffic in its downtown and the proximity to other destinations. “There’s enough demand for it … I mean, it would be great to get another brewery at some point so people can have a little brewery-slash-distillery trail in the town.”

Living Proof plans to host live music and a rotation of food trucks. It’s also partnering with Rocky Mount Burger Company, which will deliver orders to the taproom, and hopes to build on those connections with other local businesses.

Event and music announcements can be followed on Living Proof’s social media. The brewery, located at 50 W. Court St., is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

