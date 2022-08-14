Business Intel: Local Roots Restaurant

For the seventh straight year, Local Roots Restaurant took home an award celebrating excellence from Wine Spectator magazine.

The 2022 Restaurant Awards recognized eateries around the globe that set themselves apart as among the best destinations for wine lovers.

“These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of the magazine.

The awards were featured in the publication’s July 12 issue. Local Roots, which opened in Roanoke in 2008, was noted for its selection of over 100 wines with a particularly strong assortment of vintages from California, Virginia and France.

In total, Wine Spectator’s awards recognized more than 3,000 dining destinations from over 70 countries. The magazine reaches a readership of around 3 million people worldwide.

Local Roots, located at 1318 Grandin Road SW, prides itself on sourcing its menu from local and sustainable growers. It was once spotlighted on Wine Spectator's list of 10 best places for earth-friendly wine.

More information about the restaurant, including its menu and wine list, can be found online at www.localrootsrestaurant.com.

