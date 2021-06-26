Business Intel: Local women's clothing store opens at Valley View Mall

A locally owned women’s clothing store recently opened in Valley View Mall.

Angelia Stone moved Sister 2 Sister Boutique, which she opened in Roanoke in December 2019, to the mall last month. Stone said she felt Valley View would provide more foot traffic and exposure for the business.

Sister 2 Sister offers trendy women’s clothing, such as jumpsuits, dresses and jeans, in regular and plus sizes, along with shoes. Stone said the clothes the store carries can be dressed up or down.

“You can transform the outfit to wear it more than one way,” she said.

The business allows Stone, who also owns a child development center, to combine her interests of meeting new people and shopping.

“I love to shop. It’s therapy for me,” she said. “To be able to shop and to bring my style into a boutique and offer it to other females is just a great thing.”

It also provides opportunities to give back to the community, as Stone said she will donate clothes that don’t sell to battered women’s shelters.

Stone said she also enjoys using her fashion prowess to help women feel confident in the clothes they purchase from Sister 2 Sister.