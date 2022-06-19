Business Intel: Los Amigos Bar & Grill

Cool, aquamarine walls and images of nightlife framed by palm trees greet diners at the newly renovated home of a Roanoke restaurant serving up a menu of Latin American specialties.

Los Amigos Bar & Grill, which has two locations in the region, just unveiled a fresh look and an expansion for its Williamson Road eatery.

The restaurant, which went from about 1,500 square feet to about 5,000 square feet, reopened at the end of May after an extensive, six-month remodeling project.

“It’s beautiful. It’s like a Miami-style restaurant,” Los Amigos co-owner Jimmy Santos said of the space’s new vibe.

The restaurant now has about 60 tables, a pool room and a second bar set up with TVs and a sports theme. It also has enough space to accommodate private parties.

The menu continues to be focused on Latin American dishes with an emphasis on fresh, organic, non-GMO ingredients, said Santos, who grew up in Honduras.

“Everything is authentic, fresh,” he said. “That’s what makes it so special.”

That philosophy extends to everything from entrees to cocktails, he added. The restaurant offers an array of margaritas and other beverages made with fresh-squeezed, organic fruit juices.

Los Amigos first opened in 2018, and made the move to Williamson Road in 2020. The building, located at 5225 Williamson Road, was originally split into two parts with a Latino grocery store occupying the larger side.

The renovation expanded the restaurant into both spaces. Los Amigos now employs a staff of about 13, and is hiring for more positions.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

It can be found on the ChowNow app for online and delivery orders. It’s also incorporating weekend salsa nights into its calendar.

More information and announcements about special events can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages. In addition to Williamson Road, Los Amigos is at Smith Mountain Lake, with a restaurant at 404 Crazy Horse Drive in Moneta.

