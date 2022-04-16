Business Intel: Lucky Restaurant

The vivid floral theme in the artwork that now hangs on the walls of Lucky Restaurant is no accident.

The downtown restaurant and cocktail bar just unveiled the results of a top-to-bottom refresh undertaken over the winter.

The revamp, which extended to everything from the decor to the menu, came at the end of what had been a long and stressful two years ⁠— for Lucky, for the restaurant industry, for everyone.

Owners JP Powell and Hunter Johnson were ready to turn the page. They were ready to get back to what made the restaurant fun.

“We really just wanted something to be excited about again, a different look, a different feel, a different taste,” Powell said.

The end result, Johnson added, is a new concept that allows the upscale eatery to keep innovating and evolving. Dishes and cocktails will be changing seasonally. The staff is holding weekly meetings to talk over new flavors and ingredients that intrigue them.

“It’s kind of a dream come true,” Johnson said of the energy behind the changes, adding of Lucky’s team, “We wanted this to be an environment where they can be excited and be creative.”

Lucky, which marked its 12th anniversary last year, temporarily went dark after New Year’s Eve to focus on a redesign that debuted in mid-March.

The updated restaurant offers a menu of small plate dishes designed to encourage sharing. The concept is a return to the sense of community and gathering that were so missed during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s communal,” Powell said. “I think that’s kind of what everybody liked about it. It’s the idea of sharing our experiences again.”

The debut menu features a mix of flavor profiles from India, Latin America and Asia. The tapas-style portions invite diners to sample a variety of options. The bar’s lineup of craft cocktails is designed to pair with the food.

The look of the popular restaurant’s 47-seat dining room also was retooled. New fixtures, colors and artwork greet guests.

The decor is now distinguished by striking floral photos shot by Brett Winter Lemon Photography Inc. The theme, which carries over into new wallpaper hung in the back of the restaurant, evokes springtime and renewal.

“We loved the idea of flowers and something fresh,” Johnson said.

The restaurant also renovated its kitchen during its redesign. Lucky Restaurant, located at 18 Kirk Ave. S.W. in downtown Roanoke, is now open Tuesdays to Saturdays at 5 p.m. with last seatings at 9 p.m.

