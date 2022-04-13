Business Intel: Luna Innovations

A publicly traded Roanoke company has completed a carefully planned transformation establishing it as a firm with a pure focus on the future of fiber optics.

Luna Innovations got its start three decades ago as a research and development outfit pursuing projects on a wide range of fronts.

That diffuse mission has been steadily shifting over the past decade, though, driven by a conviction among Luna leaders that it should go all in on its fiber optics division.

“Fiber optic is the future. That’s what we’re banking on,” said Luna President and CEO Scott Graeff, adding the move is enabling the company to move forward with one clear mission and one clear identity to communicate to investors and clients.

The evolution of Luna happened in stages as the company scooped up other fiber optics companies to strengthen its portfolio and shed other holdings that no longer fit with its revamped mission.

In March, the company announced its reinvention was complete. In one fell swoop, it both made a major acquisition in Europe and spun off its last remaining division not centered on fiber optics work.

The sale of Luna Labs, which is moving forward as an employee-owned operation, is a milestone with both pragmatic and symbolic significance as the research lab was the original foundation of Luna Innovations when it first launched in 1990.

The lab, now centered in Charlottesville where it has a staff of about 100, will remain a success, Graeff said, pursuing advances in everything from the development of high-performing materials to bioscience research.

The lab, in which Luna retains a 5% stake, has created products ranging from a hyper-realistic blood facsimile used in medical training to a car coating that repels water and mud. Its products are successful, Graeff said.

But it no longer fit with Luna’s new focus. In addition, being tied to a publicly traded company placed limits on the type of partnerships the research lab could expand into.

Luna took its time to arrange the right home for the lab, an important part of the company’s history, Graeff said.

The opportunity to acquire German-based LIOS Sensing, which has a portfolio of about 800 active and pending patents, lent an added purpose to the talks. The LIOS deal closed for the equivalent of about $22 million.

The sale of Luna Labs, which Luna worked with employees to organize, yielded about $21 million that made the purchase possible.

The result is perhaps the most transformative milestone in the company’s lifetime, Graeff said.

Luna Innovations now has around 400 employees at locations around the world. It specializes in using fiber-optic technology to create sensors and measurement tools that can generate real-time data on everything from how much stress is being placed on the wing of a plane to whether a perimeter fence remains secure.

LIOS offered a strong background in distributed temperature sensing technology, a complement to Luna’s work, as well as an appealing footprint in high-growth markets such as oilfield services and railways, according to information released by Luna.

