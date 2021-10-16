Business Intel: Mac and Bob's earns statewide restaurant of the year award

Mac and Bob’s Restaurant was recognized this month by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.
The Salem mainstay, which opened in 1980 with 10 stools and now seats more than 300, was named restaurant of the year in the association’s 2021 Ordinary Awards for the tourism and hospitality industry.
Bob Rotanz, co-owner, said it was wonderful to receive the honor, but also a little surprising. Some might wonder how a restaurant best known for its calzones earned such an award, Rotanz said; he suspects the answer is the restaurant’s longevity and ability to overcome obstacles.
The last several years have presented a number of challenges for Mac and Bob’s. Like all restaurants, it was dealt a blow by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also suffered a fire last year and in 2018 a lawsuit was brought by servers alleging they’d been unlawfully required to share tips with dishwashers. Mac and Bob’s filed for bankruptcy in response and, when word got out, the community rallied around the restaurant, resulting in donations of more than $147,000.
“We’re really entrenched in the community and they really took care of us when we needed help,” Rotanz said.
Mac and Bob’s was nominated for the VRLTA award by regional tourism group Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Spokesperson Catherine Fox said the restaurant “stood apart from everyone else” with the difficulties it had overcome.
The restaurant’s first 38 years in business were largely uneventful compared to the last few, Rotanz said. If someone had told him that over the course of a few years Mac and Bob’s would endure a lawsuit, pandemic and fire only to be named the state’s restaurant of the year, Rotanz said, he wouldn’t have believed it.
“It’s just a crazy story. I think it’s nuts,” he said. “But I'm very very fortunate for a lot of reasons.”
Rotanz said he was grateful for the employees who have stuck with the restaurant through it all and the loyal Mac and Bob’s customer base.