Business Intel: Mac and Bob's earns statewide restaurant of the year award

Mac and Bob’s Restaurant was recognized this month by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.

The Salem mainstay, which opened in 1980 with 10 stools and now seats more than 300, was named restaurant of the year in the association’s 2021 Ordinary Awards for the tourism and hospitality industry.

Bob Rotanz, co-owner, said it was wonderful to receive the honor, but also a little surprising. Some might wonder how a restaurant best known for its calzones earned such an award, Rotanz said; he suspects the answer is the restaurant’s longevity and ability to overcome obstacles.