Business Intel: Mama Jean's takes step toward brick-and-mortar location
Business Intel: Mama Jean's takes step toward brick-and-mortar location

Mama Jean's

The owners of popular food truck Mama Jean’s Barbecue purchased a property on Sanford Avenue in Roanoke, down the road from Towers Shopping Center, where they plan to eventually open a brick-and-mortar location.

 CASEY FABRIS, The Roanoke Times

Popular food truck Mama Jean’s Barbecue has purchased a Roanoke property where it plans to eventually open a brick-and-mortar location.

Owner Madison Ruckel said the business will make its permanent home at a Sanford Avenue property, down the road from Towers Shopping Center. A roughly 3,000-square-foot building eventually will be converted into a restaurant. The location backs up to Interstate 581, which Ruckel said is good for visibility.

Ruckel plans to work on the project in phases. Initially, he said, the business will operate there out of its Airstream. While it still means using the truck, Ruckel said he won’t have to set up, break down and move it every day, which is tedious and time consuming.

He expects to run the business that way for several months, Ruckel said, before beginning the buildout process, perhaps starting with a small bar and limited seating while prioritizing to-go orders and ultimately adding a larger dining room.

“We’re just going to take it slow and try to do it the right way,” he said.

These changes will allow Ruckel to expand on the Mama Jean’s menu. He said operating out of a food truck is limiting, especially with foods that are time-consuming to prepare, like fried chicken, which he’d like to offer.

Ruckel said he’s also excited to offer alcohol in the future, such as bourbon and cocktails.

“We’re looking forward to getting some new customers and getting into the type of people that eat out at night, which we haven’t even tapped into yet,” Ruckel said, since the Mama Jean’s food truck is typically only open during lunch hours.

Ruckel said he hopes having this permanent location will allow Mama Jean’s to be open more frequently, which would help cut down on long wait times the food truck sometimes deals with.

“When we do get a brick and mortar, we will be open as much as we possibly can — make up for all these dinners we haven’t served,” he said.

Mama Jean’s Barbecue, which currently sets up on Brambleton Avenue several days a week, expects to begin serving at 2545 Sanford Ave. S.W. in November.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

